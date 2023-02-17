Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.(Jukhu/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (Gray News) – A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.

According to the Pella Police Department, the child entered the roadway on a sled after coming down a hill near an intersection, and the child was struck by a Ford F-150.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the child to the Pella Regional Health Center.

Sadly, the 5-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the child and all those involved in the incident,” police said in a press release.

Pella police said Iowa State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police
A 39-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked an officer in Laie and then...
Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come...
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
Kody Gardner
Manhunt underway for Kauai man accused of killing his father during argument
Little Village Noodle House
Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years

Latest News

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds