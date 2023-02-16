Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman stabs fiance in chest while children slept at home, authorities say

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is facing a murder charge for killing her fiance the day after Valentine’s Day.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

Authorities said they met a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Ashley Tanner Shaw, who seemed “very upset” at the front door. They said she told crews to “save her fiance,” who was found with a stab wound to his chest.

First responders attempted to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead.

Two children were found sleeping in the home. They were taken by child protective services, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Shaw was arrested and charged with murder. The 23-year-old was booked into the Rankin County Jail.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or say what led to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come...
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Days for Hawaii Island, Maui County
A flood watch has been issued for all islands ahead of possible heavy rainfall and significant...
NWS: Severe weather system could dump up to a foot of rain over Hawaii Island, Maui County
Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.
Missing romance novelist sought by Wyoming police believed to be on Kauai
HNN anchor Keahi Tucker finally got to meet the woman behind his viral pickup line.
The HNN anchor behind a viral pickup line finally meets ‘da girl from the macadamia box’

Latest News

Kauai police: Suspect sought after man was fatally shot with speargun
Kauai police: Suspect sought after man was fatally shot with speargun
Suspect accused of attacking HPD officer, stealing police vehicle led officers on 2-hour pursuit
Suspect accused of attacking HPD officer, stealing police vehicle led officers on 2-hour pursuit
HPD officer critically injured in attack, police vehicle stolen
HPD officer critically injured in attack, police vehicle stolen
Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
Officials identify 2 guardsmen killed in Alabama helicopter crash
Little Village Noodle House
Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years