VIDEO: Sea turtle released back into the ocean after lung tear

Marine rescue team releases sea turtle back into the ocean after repairing its torn lung. (Source: Loggerhead Marinelife Center)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A marine center in Florida was able to release a sea turtle back into the ocean after nursing it back to health.

On Wednesday, the rescue team at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center and several onlookers waved goodbye to a 220-pound loggerhead sea turtle named Rocky.

Representatives with the center said Rocky had been in their care since Dec. 29, 2022, after she was found floating off North Hutchinson Island with a tear in her lung.

The team said a boat strike injured the animal.

Rocky received six weeks of rehabilitation and care from the center’s hospital team, preparing her for her return to the ocean.

The team said Rocky’s release was their first public sea turtle release since 2021 and called Wednesday’s event an unforgettable experience.

Representatives with the center said strides continue to be made toward saving these creatures and thank those for their ongoing support and work regarding ocean conservation.

