VIDEO: 9-year-old crashes after mother instructs him on how to back out of parking spot

A 9-year-old child wrecked a car as his mother instructed him on how to pull out of a parking spot. (Source: New Port Richey Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) – Video showing a Florida woman attempting to give driving lessons to her 9-year-old child is stranger than fiction.

Cell phone video reportedly shows the woman standing outside of a vehicle, giving the driver instructions.

Police said she was giving instructions on how to reverse out of a tight parking spot.

However, the driver the woman was talking to was her 9-year-old son, who ended up backing out of the spot too quickly and crashed into a wall.

Authorities said the child was not injured, but the building was badly damaged.

According to New Port Richey police, the mother was arrested facing child neglect charges.

