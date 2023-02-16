Thin mints or Do-si-dos? Girl Scout cookie season is back in full swing

Tributes
By Casey Lund
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:35 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a special time of year — Girl Scout cookie season!

Thin mints, do-si-Dos and more are all on the way to your door.

Nearly 500,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were distributed to more than 100 girl scout troops across the state on Thursday.

Thursday was Cookie Pick-up Day and booth sales start Friday.

Preorders will be delivered to customers while cookie booths open at various locations across the island every weekend through March 26.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics – aspects to leadership, to success, and to life.

Proceeds from cookie sales support local troops’ community service initiatives.

To find a cookie distribution near you, click here.

