Suspect sought following homicide on Kauai

Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police vehicle(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are searching for a 22-year-old man who may be linked to a homicide in Kalaheo early Thursday.

Authorities said a man was found dead after a domestic altercation on Kuilei Street in Lawai.

Police believe Cody Kalei Gardner fled the scene.

They say he’s believed to be driving a white 2017 GMC pickup truck with the license plate number 210TWJ.

The public is asked not to approach him.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

