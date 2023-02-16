Sources: Pursuit underway after HPD officer attacked, vehicle stolen in Kahuku area
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:45 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
KAHUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pursuit is underway for a stolen HPD vehicle after an officer was attacked Thursday morning in the Kahuku area, sources say.
Authorities sent out a “hazardous driver” alert to the local media around 6:25 a.m.
No immediate word on the condition of the officer.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
