Sources: Pursuit underway after HPD officer attacked, vehicle stolen in Kahuku area

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:45 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
KAHUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pursuit is underway for a stolen HPD vehicle after an officer was attacked Thursday morning in the Kahuku area, sources say.

Authorities sent out a “hazardous driver” alert to the local media around 6:25 a.m.

No immediate word on the condition of the officer.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The victim has been identified as Sara Yara.
A flood watch has been issued for all islands ahead of possible heavy rainfall and significant...
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN anchor Keahi Tucker finally got to meet the woman behind his viral pickup line.
Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 16, 2023)
