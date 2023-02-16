Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:47 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Ryan Seacrest announced on the show Thursday that this would be his final season.

Seacrest is in his sixth season with the morning show since joining in 2017. He will be stepping down in the spring, CNN reported.

“Live” executive producer Michael Gelman said in a statement that Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband and an occasional guest host, is set to take over co-hosting duties.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Sara Yara.
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
A flood watch has been issued for all islands ahead of possible heavy rainfall and significant...
NWS: Severe weather system could dump up to a foot of rain over Hawaii Island, Maui County
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Days for Hawaii Island, Maui County
HNN anchor Keahi Tucker finally got to meet the woman behind his viral pickup line.
The HNN anchor behind a viral pickup line finally meets ‘da girl from the macadamia box’
Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.
Missing romance novelist sought by Wyoming police believed to be on Kauai

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 16, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 16, 2023)
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after launching union efforts
President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md....
Biden taking new steps to address racial inequality in government
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss