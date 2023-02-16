Tributes
The royal coronation ball is back for the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A royal tradition is back at this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival.

Before the famous Hawaii Island hula competition, there will be the 60th Anniversary Royal Coronation Ball.

Organizers say they’re bringing back the pageantry and excitement of a Holoku Ball and crowning of this year’s Royal Court.

Guests are invited to dress in Hawaiian formals.

The Royal Coronation Ball will be on Sunday, April 9 at 4:30pm at Nani Mau Gardens in Hilo.

General tickets are $100 and proceeds benefit the Merrie Monarch Festival.

For ticket information, call 808-982-9225 or send an email to iviacrusis@yahoo.com

