Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Sara Yara.
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
A flood watch has been issued for all islands ahead of possible heavy rainfall and significant...
NWS: Severe weather system could dump up to a foot of rain over Hawaii Island, Maui County
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Days for Hawaii Island, Maui County
HNN anchor Keahi Tucker finally got to meet the woman behind his viral pickup line.
The HNN anchor behind a viral pickup line finally meets ‘da girl from the macadamia box’
Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.
Missing romance novelist sought by Wyoming police believed to be on Kauai

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 16, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 16, 2023)
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after launching union efforts
President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md....
Biden taking new steps to address racial inequality in government
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’