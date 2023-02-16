NTSB investigating ‘runway incursion’ at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a “runway incursion” at Honolulu’s airport, the agency announced on social media Wednesday.

The NTSB said a United Airlines Boeing 777 crossed a runway while a Cessna 208B was coming in to land on the same runway.

The FAA said the cessna belonged to Kamaka Air.

No damage or injuries were reported.

We’ve reached out to United Airlines but they declined to comment.

This comes just days after learning about a December incident in which a United flight abruptly plunged toward the ocean after taking off from Kahului Airport. No one was hurt.

That incident is under investigation, too.

This story will be updated.

