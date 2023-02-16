Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Missing romance novelist sought by Wyoming police believed to be on Kauai

Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.
Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.(Town of Jackson Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wyoming authorities are seeking assistance in tracking down a “potentially endangered missing person” who is believed to be on Kauai.

Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.

Wyoming police suspect she may be on the Garden Isle after her cell phone pinged recently between Wailua and Kapaa. Police added that her phone also pinged in the area of the Walmart in Lihue

Hopkins is a published romance novelist.

Authorities said she disappeared a day after being released from jail for leading Wyoming police on a high speed chase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kauai Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
Flood watch issued statewide / File Image
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains
Kapiolani Boulevard westbound closed between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.
17-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Kapiolani Boulevard
HNN anchor Keahi Tucker finally got to meet the woman behind his viral pickup line.
The HNN anchor behind a viral pickup line finally meets ‘da girl from the macadamia box’
Aiea Chop Suey closing its doors for good
Hawaii says aloha to another institution: Aloha Chop Suey

Latest News

Kapiolani Boulevard westbound closed between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.
17-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Kapiolani Boulevard
Ikaika Anderson
Following stumble at committee, Ikaika Anderson withdraws nomination to lead DHHL
Flood watch issued statewide / File Image
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains