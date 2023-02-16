Missing romance novelist sought by Wyoming police believed to be on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wyoming authorities are seeking assistance in tracking down a “potentially endangered missing person” who is believed to be on Kauai.

Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.

Wyoming police suspect she may be on the Garden Isle after her cell phone pinged recently between Wailua and Kapaa. Police added that her phone also pinged in the area of the Walmart in Lihue

Hopkins is a published romance novelist.

Authorities said she disappeared a day after being released from jail for leading Wyoming police on a high speed chase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kauai Police Department.

