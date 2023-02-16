Maui County bracing for one more round of severe weather

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui is gearing up for another round of bad weather after dealing with severe flooding just a few weeks ago.

There is still a giant puddle in front of Ululani’s Shave Ice off South Kihei Road from a storm last month.

It’s one of the areas that is hit hard when it rains.

The owner of Ululani’s was planning to re-open on Friday after finally fixing all the damage from last month’s storm.

But it does not look like they will be able to after all.

“This will be the third storm in one year and three months‚” said Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice owner David Yamashiro. “And with that happening that frequently, we’re hoping for some resolve or some support.”

Yamashiro’s employees worked to clear out the storm drain near their business Wednesday morning, but they could only do so much without any heavy machinery.

Luckily, county workers came by Wednesday afternoon to do the rest.

Still, Yamashiro fears the work that was done may not be good enough.

“I’m not confident because the branches are still, where if it rains, it’s going to wind back up blocking the bridge and blocking the flow of the water,” Yamashiro said.

Kihei residents Nico and Angela Bonilla said there was no work being done at the storm drain near Waiapo and Oluea Streets on Wednesday.

It is the storm drain Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran was sucked into last month during a flood, which ultimately cost him his life.

“This would probably be the number one to-do since somebody died,” said Angela Bonilla, who lives right next to the storm drain. “It’s horrible to think about that. I would definitely make this a priority before the others just because as you can see, it’s still full of dirt, full! So, it’s kind of terrifying.”

“We’re concerned about it. We’re definitely concerned. More so now than ever before,” said Nico Bonilla.

Maui County Communications Director Mahina Martin said he Maui County Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring the forecast and conditions.

Martin said crews have been clearing culverts, checking drainage areas and have cleared areas where there’s blockage around Maui, Molokai and Lanai since Tuesday.

She wants to remind the public to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts.

