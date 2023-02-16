Tributes
Man charged after tickling, licking 7-year-old boy’s feet at indoor adventure park, deputies say

According to jail records, 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office via WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:38 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A man in Georgia was arrested after authorities say he tickled and licked a 7-year-old boy’s feet at an indoor adventure park.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Caurey Rollins, 26, was arrested Wednesday for licking an unknown child’s feet on Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Deputies said the boy’s guardian told them Rollins approached the boy in a fenced-in play area. The victim said Rollins tickled his feet, asked the boy to remove his socks, and then licked both of his feet.

The business owner said Rollins was “unaccompanied” in the building when the incident occurred. However, deputies said Rollins told them he was originally at the adventure park with his family, who had already left before him.

The business owner said security cameras did not capture the incident because the location was out of the camera’s view. Urban Air said it is planning to increase the number of surveillance cameras to cover more areas.

According to jail records, Rollins is charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

