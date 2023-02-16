Hawaii woman on race against her own body in solo sail around world

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When you ask Jenny Decker how she feels when she’s on the open ocean, the answer isn’t what you’d expect to hear.

“I am more graceful in the water than I am on land. That’s brings me a lot of peace,” she said. “It’s the only time I feel 100% strong in my own body.”

That’s because her body is also her worst enemy. Jenny was born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a rare degenerative neurological disorder that’s hereditary.

It affects her balance and her movements.

“So my brain is sending signals to my arms and legs but they really don’t want to listen, and fine motor skills are very difficult,” she said.

The difficulties are progressing and it will get worse because there’s no cure for CMT. So Jenny’s in a race against her body clock to complete a solo sail around the world.

She has even given the goal the name. She calls it “Just a Lap.”

“It’s just a lap, no big deal. That’s part of the mental thing for me,” she said.

Dustin Reynolds is her role model. He set a record when he became the first double amputee to circumnavigate the globe with no assistance.

She wants to be the first person with CMT to do it.

“Dustin had become like a mentor to me on our satellite phones,” she said. “He was solo sailing. was solo sailing. We both were from Kona and just had developed this really good friendship.”

Jenny even bought his boat that she’s retrofitting with special winches and other hardware to accommodate her physical challenges.

“Grabbing lines and reefing things are difficult for me, so I crawl a lot on the boat. I have to hold on to everything,” she said.

To train for her journey, she and Reynolds recently sailed to Palmyra Atoll and back.

If the weather is right, she’ll set sail from Kona in May or June. She estimates it will take three to five years to complete the trip.

“If I did it quickly and just stopped in ports for repairs and provisioning, I could probably do it in a year and a-half to two years, but that would be really pushing it. And I do want to enjoy a little bit of it,” she said.

Jenny is an ICU nurse. Along the way she plans to work to support her sail. She’s also crowdfunding and getting sponsorships to help with expenses. Kona restaurant Willie’s Hot Chicken is helping out.

“I started the crowdfunding and it’s been incredible, the amount of support,” she said.

As word spreads about her endeavor, she wants the attention to turn to Charcot-Marie-Tooh disease so funds can be raised for research that might lead to a remedy.

“That’s the big reason I’m doing this,” she said.

In 2016 she kayaked around the Big Island to raise money for CMT research and to spread awareness. It took her 20 days to do.

“It was 20 days at sea unsupported,” she said. It was a beautiful terrifying adventure. It was incredible.” It will be incredible if she can accomplish what she’s setting out to do in her race against time.

“In the middle of my career in nursing and just point blank in the middle of my life, I’m going to put everything on hold in hopes that I can complete this before I’m not able to,” she said.

