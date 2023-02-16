Green makes appointments for open House seats

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has announced the replacements for two open state House seats.

Former city director of housing Trish La Chica will succeed Ryan Yamane as Mililani’s representative.

“Serving as a policy adviser on public health and housing and homelessness issues, I’ve been able to develop a knowledge base on addressing challenges facing our state,” said La Chica.

Kauai County Council member Luke Evslin will step in for the position vacated by James Tokioka.

“I believe strongly that effective policy can help solve some of the biggest collective challenges that we face — from housing to climate change,” said Evslin.

Both say they are committed to supporting efforts to reduce costs for families and support more affordable housing.

“These two longtime public servants have stepped up at a crucial time for the people of our state and I have every confidence that they will work hard every day to represent the people of their districts,” said Green.

Yamane and Tokioka gave up their House seats to join the governor’s cabinet.

