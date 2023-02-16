Former ‘Iolani quarterback Chong enjoying homecoming with UH football team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A familiar face is joining the Rainbow Warriors football team.

Jonah Chong graduated from ‘Iolani School in 2020, the former raiders quarterback spent the last three seasons at Nevada, but when he needed a change of scenery, his perfect landing spot was always right back at home.

“It’s definitely an honor and a blessing and a great opportunity for me and to be home with my family as well, to see my family all the time.” Chong told Hawaii News Now.

During his senior season, Chong led ‘Iolani to a 10-3 record, throwing for over 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Timmy Chang — who was an assistant coach at Nevada at the time — recruited him to Reno.

Chong never saw the field for the Wolf Pack, prompting him to enter the transfer portal.

“Some things led me to leave Nevada, and so you know, I called him up and he answered right away and you know, he gave me an opportunity to be on this team right now.”

“Jonah is a guy that I brought to Nevada with me and he’s such a good kid man.” UH football head coach Timmy Chang said. “I mean, he’s grown into a fine young man and he does so much for us, in the quarterback room, he’s athletic, He can make all the throws, he has a strong arm.”

Besides the action in between the hash marks, Chong is enjoying reconnecting with some of of the other locals on the roster.

“I knew some guys on the team beforehand and so it’s nice to rekindle relationships back with friends I grew up playing with and then a lot of other local boys here.” Chong said.

Chong one of many examples of Coach Chang keeping a promise he made back during his opening press conference.

“Were going to cast a wide net over the pacific to help keep these kids home and if they do go away we’ll invited them back opened arms back into our community and our school and our program.” Coach Chang said during his introductory press conference in early 2022.

Chong has been a life long UH fan and he says wearing Hawaii across his chest is the true blessing.

“I had season tickets, I went to the sugar when I was five years old in New Orleans and so you know, I’ve been a fan ever since I was born.” Chong said. “So it’s a really great honor for me and a great blessing and great opportunity for me to be here.”

