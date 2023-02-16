Tributes
DLNR clears Makua Beach encampment of ‘Brother Sam’

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MAKUA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources cleared out what it called an illegal camp at Makua Beach Wednesday.

The campsite, which had been at the beach since June, belonged to Samson Souza, who considers himself as a protector of the area.

The DLNR said it posted notices eight days ago, saying the camp would be removed.

Samson said he wasn’t there when the crews from the DLNR, along with the Department of Transportation and a contractor, came to clear the encampment. He said that’s because his mother died yesterday.

“They came and stole all my stuff,” said Souza. “This is considered war crimes against our people because we defended crown land and these guys trying to move us because of abandonment.”

Souza has said he’s watching the area because it’s becoming overrun with tourists.

Others see him not as a defender, but as a bully. He’s had numerous confrontations with visitors as he chases them away.

Souza is awaiting trial on charges of harassment and terroristic threatening. He also was arrested at the state capitol last month after disrupting the opening day ceremonies at the legislature.

DLNR said Souza’s camp was treated the same as other camps in other state parks, and that cleanups are done on a rotating schedule as funding and manpower permit.

Officers also left a list of the items that were seized and put into storage, and that he can claim. They include items like a portable stove, tables and chairs, fishing gear and two weed whackers that Sozua said he used to keep the area clean.

“Well, I’m gonna make them deliver it back over here and make them put it back up, because we’re not doing nothing wrong.”

