Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years

Little Village Noodle House
Little Village Noodle House(littlevillagenoodlehouse/Instagram)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved restaurant in Chinatown is closing its doors for good.

Little Village Noodle House served its last meal on Wednesday night.

The restaurant, located on Smith Street, had been open for 22 years, earning a Hale Aina award for best Chinese restaurant — 11 years in a row.

Staff said thank you to customers on their Instagram page but did not say why they decided to close.

