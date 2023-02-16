Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved restaurant in Chinatown is closing its doors for good.

Little Village Noodle House served its last meal on Wednesday night.

The restaurant, located on Smith Street, had been open for 22 years, earning a Hale Aina award for best Chinese restaurant — 11 years in a row.

Staff said thank you to customers on their Instagram page but did not say why they decided to close.

