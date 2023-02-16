Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii in April, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane on main card of Bellator 295

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei MacFarlane is set to face off with Kana Watanabe in a flyweight bout on the main card of Bellator 295 in Hawaii.

MacFarlane makes her return to the islands along with the fighting promotion on April 21st and 22nd at the Blaisdell Arena.

The Punahou graduate is currently the No. 3 ranked fighter in her weight class and is looking to get back into title contention against No. 2 Watanabe.

Bellator in Hawaii is also set to feature a bevy of other local fighters throughout the cards like Wahiawa’s Keoni Diggs, Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III and Maui’s Sumiko Inaba.

April 21st Bellator 294 is a special military night for all active military members, veterans and first responders — all eligible will get in free of charge with valid proof of ID.

Tickets for Bellator 295 go on sale on February 17th at Ticketmaster and on the Bellator website.

