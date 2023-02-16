Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from Waiawa Correctional Facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public Safety officials are searching for an inmate who escaped from Waiawa Correctional Facility.

Officials said 26-year-old Pono Kaleikini was seen outside the facility’s perimeter fence at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When told by security staff to return inside, officials said Kaleikini ran.

He was serving time for drug offenses.

Kaleikini is described at 5′6′' and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

Officials are investigating how he managed to escape the facility.

This story will be updated.

