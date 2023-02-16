Are you looking for a summer journalism internship in Hawaii?

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:32 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you looking to launch an exciting media career through a paid summer internship?

Your future starts here! Get experience and on-the-job training in print, online, or broadcast media. Make valuable, long-lasting connections.

Apply today. Visit hawaiispj.org for an application. Deadline is March 31, 2023.

Full-time internships (10 weeks at 40 hours/week) with a $4,800 salary:

  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser (daily news)
  • Hawaii Business Magazine (business magazine)
  • Hawaii Magazine (travel magazine)
  • Honolulu (city magazine)
  • Honolulu Civil Beat (online news)
  • ESPN Honolulu (sports media)
  • Hawaii Public Radio (radio news

Wally Zimmermann internships in television broadcast journalism

  • Hawaii News Now (TV news)
  • KHON 2 (TV news)
  • KITV 4 (TV news)

How to know if you’re eligible?

  • Students enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii.
  • Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii.
  • College students who attended school in Hawaii or who live in Hawaii now.
  • Recent graduates who graduated no earlier than May 2022.

Here’s how to apply.

  • Visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an online application form.
  • Write a cover letter introducing yourself and explaining why you want an internship, list your relevant coursework or news media experience, and include three references with their contact information.
  • Include writing or video samples of your news media work. You can send these as URL links; pdfs, Word, or .txt files; wmv files for video; or wav files for audio.
  • Send all materials labeled with your name to spjinterns@gmail.com.
  • Deadline: March 31, 2023. Questions? Email spjinterns@gmail.com or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038.

*Gross pay reflects salary before taxes, benefits, and other payroll deductions are withheld from wages.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

