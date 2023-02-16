Are you looking for a summer journalism internship in Hawaii?
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:32 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you looking to launch an exciting media career through a paid summer internship?
Your future starts here! Get experience and on-the-job training in print, online, or broadcast media. Make valuable, long-lasting connections.
Apply today. Visit hawaiispj.org for an application. Deadline is March 31, 2023.
Full-time internships (10 weeks at 40 hours/week) with a $4,800 salary:
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser (daily news)
- Hawaii Business Magazine (business magazine)
- Hawaii Magazine (travel magazine)
- Honolulu (city magazine)
- Honolulu Civil Beat (online news)
- ESPN Honolulu (sports media)
- Hawaii Public Radio (radio news
Wally Zimmermann internships in television broadcast journalism
- Hawaii News Now (TV news)
- KHON 2 (TV news)
- KITV 4 (TV news)
How to know if you’re eligible?
- Students enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii.
- Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii.
- College students who attended school in Hawaii or who live in Hawaii now.
- Recent graduates who graduated no earlier than May 2022.
Here’s how to apply.
- Visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an online application form.
- Write a cover letter introducing yourself and explaining why you want an internship, list your relevant coursework or news media experience, and include three references with their contact information.
- Include writing or video samples of your news media work. You can send these as URL links; pdfs, Word, or .txt files; wmv files for video; or wav files for audio.
- Send all materials labeled with your name to spjinterns@gmail.com.
- Deadline: March 31, 2023. Questions? Email spjinterns@gmail.com or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038.
*Gross pay reflects salary before taxes, benefits, and other payroll deductions are withheld from wages.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.