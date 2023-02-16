Are you looking for a summer journalism internship in Hawaii?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you looking to launch an exciting media career through a paid summer internship?

Your future starts here! Get experience and on-the-job training in print, online, or broadcast media. Make valuable, long-lasting connections.

Apply today. Visit hawaiispj.org for an application. Deadline is March 31, 2023.

Full-time internships (10 weeks at 40 hours/week) with a $4,800 salary:

Honolulu Star-Advertiser (daily news)

Hawaii Business Magazine (business magazine)

Hawaii Magazine (travel magazine)

Honolulu (city magazine)

Honolulu Civil Beat (online news)

ESPN Honolulu (sports media)

Hawaii Public Radio (radio news

Wally Zimmermann internships in television broadcast journalism

Hawaii News Now (TV news)

KHON 2 (TV news)

KITV 4 (TV news)

How to know if you’re eligible?

Students enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii.

Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii.

College students who attended school in Hawaii or who live in Hawaii now.

Recent graduates who graduated no earlier than May 2022.

Here’s how to apply.

Visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an online application form.

Write a cover letter introducing yourself and explaining why you want an internship, list your relevant coursework or news media experience, and include three references with their contact information.

Include writing or video samples of your news media work. You can send these as URL links; pdfs, Word, or .txt files; wmv files for video; or wav files for audio.

Send all materials labeled with your name to spjinterns@gmail.com

Deadline: March 31, 2023. Questions? Email spjinterns@gmail.com or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038.

*Gross pay reflects salary before taxes, benefits, and other payroll deductions are withheld from wages.

