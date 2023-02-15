University of Hawaii-Manoa begins its search for new Athletics Director

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii opened the application period for its next Athletics Director on Wednesday.

The position is now publicly posted after the announcement of current AD David Matlin’s retirement earlier this year.

UH president David Lassner has appointed a seven-person search advisory committee to assist in the search and the ultimate decision on the new leader of UH Athletics.

The committee will be co-chaired by UH Manoa provost Michale Bruno and Susan Eichor.

Along with other committee members:

Laura Beeman , UH women’s basketball head coach

Albert D.K. Chee , vice president of retail marketing and community relations for Island Energy and former chair, ‘Ahahui Koa Anuenue

Sabrina McKenna , Hawaii Supreme Court associate justice and former UH student athlete

Scott Sinnett , UH Manoa faculty athletics representative and professor of psychology

Charlie Wade, UH men’s volleyball head coach

The position is being nationally advertised. For best consideration, they’re asking hopeful applicants to submit their application materials by March 10, 2023.

