Senate panel votes to reject DHHL Chair Ikaika Anderson’s nomination

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs Tuesday rejected DHHL Chair Ikaika Anderson’s nomination, setting the stage for a tense vote before the full Senate.

“I can appreciate you were brought on two months ago, but since that point, the situation has grown more confusing, and I think more treacherous for beneficiaries on this generational housing proposal,” said state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, (D) Kaneohe.

Anderson’s critics say he and the Green Administration are trying to make changes to plans to build $600 million in housing for Native Hawaiians. But at Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, Anderson said he’s staying the course.

“I am committed to implementing the strategic plan submitted to you in December and relying on that plan as a foundation,” he said.

“To date, I have signed documents that will uncover more than $22 million by the end of this month for projects directly from that plan.”

Gov. Josh Green said criticism of Anderson has been “unfair.” He likened it to recent attacks against the University of Hawaii President David Lassner and his housing chief Nani Medeiros — who state Sen. Kurt Fevella compared to a “devil” and questioned her commitment to Hawaiians.

“First, the personal attacks on Nani, who’s our housing leader, followed by attacks from three separate senators on the president of the university when that job is supposed to be managed by the regents. And now, what appears to be a somewhat coordinated attack on the Department of Homeland, Hawaiian Home Lands nominee Ikaika Anderson.

“I think there’s been a bit of a mob mentality. "

More than 170 people submitted written testimony — most of them were in support, but there was a lot of vocal opposition from critics of the DHHL’s appointed chair.

Among the biggest opponents were homesteaders and Anderson’s predecessor William Aila.

“DHHL is at our most critical time in its history given the $600 million legislative appropriation from active seven nine. Yet, with the bounty of funding for DHHL. There is a shortage of confidence and trust in DHHL,” said Kapolei homesteader Shirley Swinney.

Aila criticized Anderson for terminating DHHL spokesman Cedric Duarte and added that morale at DHHL is low. He said Anderson’s previous comments that he plans to revise DHHL’s development plans show that he’s too dependent on the Green administration.

“The actions that have been demonstrated so far, to me, clearly represent someone who doesn’t understand the fiduciary duties. It sometimes means you have to say no to the governor,” he said.

Supporters included ex-Congressman Kai Kahele and former Governors John Waihee and Neil Abercrombie.

“I hope you will give Ikaika the opportunity to work with you, not only in this session but in sessions to come,” said Abercrombie.

A number of Hawaiian activists and homeless advocates also supported him.

“I can attest to his dedication and commitment and passion for serving the people of Hawaii ... I have witnessed Ikaika’s unwavering commitment to serving people,” said well-known activist Dennis “Bumpy” Kanahele.

Added Blanche McMillan of the Hui Mahiai Aina project for the homeless in Waimanalo:

“When I first started the homeless shelter. It was so unreal, he was there to love our people and he showed what is ohana is all about,” she said.

