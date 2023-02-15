Tributes
Restaurants try to meet Valentine’s Day demand as worker shortage continues

“I absolutely believe that there are some restaurants that are losing out on sales because they are short-staffed.”
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest nights for the restaurant industry, but some places say keeping up with demand will be a struggle.

“Valentine’s Day is always a huge sales day. The restaurants have been telling me since the middle of January they are already booked,” said Sheryl Matsuoka with the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

But Matsuoka says some places might not be able to fully cash in on the holiday demand.

“I absolutely believe that there are some restaurants that are losing out on sales because they are short-staffed,” she added.

Matsuoka says restaurants may be forced to close off tables because they don’t have enough servers.

“Even though we are losing out on money. Even though we are losing out on sales, we will still only seat 75 percent of the dining room if that’s the only staff we have,” said Matsuoka.

Restaurants are trying to attract workers with lots of new incentives like shifts of two to three hours.

“They are much more flexible. They’ll say if you’re a parent and you drop off your school-age child, come in and take a lunch shift, and that way you’ll be done when your child is finished school so you can go and pick them up,” said Matsuoka.

The restaurant association is also seeing more places offer $1,000 signing bonuses and increasing free meals to workers.

The question is will it be enough to bring in new workers?

