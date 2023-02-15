PODCAST: Whether in Hawaii or beyond, Josh Tatofi’s music reaches fans worldwide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Na Hoku Hano Hano Award-winning artist Josh Tatofi went on tour in Australia and Aotearoa recently, he never expected the overwhelming response he received over there.

He was only supposed to do a few gigs that would be small — just to test the waters.

“It was supposed to be a tour that I kind of just go feel it out, supposed to be,” Tatofi said. “It was supposed to be a feel-it-out tour.”

LISTEN:

A couple hundred swelled to 700, then 1,200-seat venues.

The 1,200-seat venue sold out in about an hour.

Overall, Tatofi wound up doing seven sold-out shows.

“I think definitely with Hawaii has that has the biggest impact to do with it,” he said. “I think it’s just like this big ball of like things that I guess that are being presented from Hawaii that’s different.”

Tatofi said the intensity of his audience surprised him. At one point, while he was singing one of his songs, “Pua Kiele,” the sounds of voices singing it back to him were so overpowering, he had to stop singing.

“It was the most wild thing,” he said. “It’s one thing to already have a couple known Hawaiian songs, just in general, and then to go to another country and they sing it that way, back to you, you don’t prep for that kind of thing when we sing it here, of course.”

Tatofi is now gearing up for more in Hawaii.

He will be performing at the Blaisdell Concert Hall Tuesday night for Valentine’s Day — a venue that he described as a different vibe from where he usually plays at.

In the latest episode of “Island Beat,” Tatofi shares more details about his recent concert experiences in Australia and Aotearoa, as well as how he’s preparing to play such a big venue as Blaisdell Concert Hall.

