Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say

A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday, according to authorities.

KAIT reported the crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Middlebrook Road in Randolph County.

Arkansas State Police said 55-year-old Joseph Barber was riding the ATV southbound on a highway when he crossed the centerline on a curve and struck a 2013 Mack truck before leaving the roadway.

Officials said Barber died in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured, police reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
Flood watch issued statewide / File Image
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
State: All eastbound lanes on H-1 Freeway will be closed overnight for resurfacing work
Aiea Chop Suey closing its doors for good
Hawaii says aloha to another institution: Aloha Chop Suey
HNN anchor Keahi Tucker finally got to meet the woman behind his viral pickup line.
The HNN anchor behind a viral pickup line finally meets ‘da girl from the macadamia box’

Latest News

The Department of Justice has decided not to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe,...
Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
Kapiolani Boulevard westbound closed between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.
2 teen girls seriously injured in pedestrian crash on Kapiolani Boulevard
FILE: A person holds swabs and a container used in COVID-19 testing. With an urgent funding...
Hawaii reports 17 COVID deaths, over 600 new cases in past week
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals