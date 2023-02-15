Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ikaika Anderson asks Gov. Green to withdraw nomination to lead DHHL

Ikaika Anderson
Ikaika Anderson(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika Anderson on Wednesday asked Gov. Josh Green to withdraw his nomination for Anderson to lead the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

“Despite yesterday’s Senate Hawaiian Affairs committee meaning, where support in favor of my confirmation was overwhelming ... the votes just weren’t there,” Anderson said. “I respect that process. I thank the state Senate for allowing me to go through the process and for allowing me the opportunity to be heard.”

Anderson announced his decision during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon — a day after the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs voted to reject his nomination.

The vote — which was 4 to 1 — would’ve come before another decision before the full Senate.

Gov. Josh Green appointed Anderson, saying he’s the right man for the job.

Green has said criticism of Anderson is “unfair.” He likened it to recent attacks against the University of Hawaii President David Lassner and his housing chief Nani Medeiros — who state Sen. Kurt Fevella compared to a “devil” and questioned her commitment to Hawaiians.

Anderson’s critics say he and the Green Administration were trying to make changes to plans to build $600 million in housing for Native Hawaiians. But at Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, Anderson said he’s staying the course.

More than 170 people submitted written testimony — most of them were in support, but there was a lot of vocal opposition from critics of the DHHL’s appointed chair.

Among the biggest opponents were homesteaders and Anderson’s predecessor William Aila.

Aila criticized Anderson for terminating DHHL spokesman Cedric Duarte and added that morale at DHHL is low. He said Anderson’s previous comments that he plans to revise DHHL’s development plans show that he’s too dependent on the Green administration.

Supporters included ex-Congressman Kai Kahele and former Governors John Waihee and Neil Abercrombie.

A number of Hawaiian activists and homeless advocates also supported him.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead
Flood watch issued statewide / File Image
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains
HNN anchor Keahi Tucker finally got to meet the woman behind his viral pickup line.
The HNN anchor behind a viral pickup line finally meets ‘da girl from the macadamia box’
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
State: All eastbound lanes on H-1 Freeway will be closed overnight for resurfacing work
Aiea Chop Suey closing its doors for good
Hawaii says aloha to another institution: Aloha Chop Suey

Latest News

Kapiolani Boulevard westbound closed between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.
17-year-old pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Kapiolani Boulevard
Flood watch issued statewide / File Image
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains
5 months in, flaws apparent in city program to ban repeat offenders from Waikiki
5 months in, flaws apparent in city program to ban repeat offenders from Waikiki