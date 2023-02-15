Ikaika Anderson asks Gov. Green to withdraw nomination to lead DHHL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika Anderson on Wednesday asked Gov. Josh Green to withdraw his nomination for Anderson to lead the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

“Despite yesterday’s Senate Hawaiian Affairs committee meaning, where support in favor of my confirmation was overwhelming ... the votes just weren’t there,” Anderson said. “I respect that process. I thank the state Senate for allowing me to go through the process and for allowing me the opportunity to be heard.”

Anderson announced his decision during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon — a day after the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs voted to reject his nomination.

The vote — which was 4 to 1 — would’ve come before another decision before the full Senate.

Gov. Josh Green appointed Anderson, saying he’s the right man for the job.

Green has said criticism of Anderson is “unfair.” He likened it to recent attacks against the University of Hawaii President David Lassner and his housing chief Nani Medeiros — who state Sen. Kurt Fevella compared to a “devil” and questioned her commitment to Hawaiians.

Anderson’s critics say he and the Green Administration were trying to make changes to plans to build $600 million in housing for Native Hawaiians. But at Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, Anderson said he’s staying the course.

More than 170 people submitted written testimony — most of them were in support, but there was a lot of vocal opposition from critics of the DHHL’s appointed chair.

Among the biggest opponents were homesteaders and Anderson’s predecessor William Aila.

Aila criticized Anderson for terminating DHHL spokesman Cedric Duarte and added that morale at DHHL is low. He said Anderson’s previous comments that he plans to revise DHHL’s development plans show that he’s too dependent on the Green administration.

Supporters included ex-Congressman Kai Kahele and former Governors John Waihee and Neil Abercrombie.

A number of Hawaiian activists and homeless advocates also supported him.

