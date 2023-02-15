2 teen girls injured in pedestrian crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two teenage girls have been injured in a pedestrian crash on Kapiolani Boulevard Wednesday morning, officials said.

It happened around 6:45 a.m.

Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department have responded to the scene.

EMS said paramedics administered advance life support to two 17-year-old girls hit by a car.

One teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The second 17-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Kapiolani Boulevard was closed in both directions between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street but it has since been reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

