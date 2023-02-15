HNN declares First Alert Weather Day for Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island should prepare for the potential for severe weather on Thursday into Friday as disturbances move in, raising the threat of torrential rains and flooding.

Ahead of the storm, HNN is declaring a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday for Hawaii Island.

What you need to know:

Hawaii Island should prepare should prepare for severe weather Thursday into Friday.

In addition to heavy rains, residents are being urged to prepare for thunderstorms.

Snow will also be spreading over Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Hawaii News Now is declaring a First Alert Weather Day for Hawaii Island. (Hawaii News Now)

How much rain is predicted?

Weather models are predicting anywhere from 6 inches to even a foot of rain on Hawaii Island.

For the other islands, there is less certainty on rainfall amounts.

Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains

Ahead of the storm, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all islands.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.