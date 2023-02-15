The HNN anchor behind a viral pickup line finally meets ‘da girl from the macadamia box’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A few years ago, HNN anchors had fun doing pidgin pickup lines on the news.

Anchor Keahi Tucker’s line went something like this:

“Oh hunneh girl. You so sweet. You da girl from the macadamia box?”

Well Tucker recently caught up with *that girl* ― the iconic island beauty ― and it turns out she lives in Kaimuki.

Her name Is Kawehi Kamakele, born and raised in Hawaii and a wife and mother of four.

Ten years ago, she won a Hawaiian Host contest to be their cover girl.

“There was a few times where people were looking at me funny,” she said.

And she got used to it.

And then one night ... “you da girl from the macadamia box?”

“I was watching the news and your pickup line was just so funny, especially to me,” she said.

“Because me being the girl on the macadamia nut box right, and so I was just cracking up. My husband was just laughing and of course, I get all these text messages and people messaging me about what you said on the news and then it just blew up.”

The pickup line went viral on social media and even made it onto a new Valentine’s Day card.

“Yes, your pickup line is famous. It’s on the card,” Kamakele said. “It’s a meme now.”

One reason it may have caught on: Because people can relate to that classic local girl with a mix of ethnicities seeming to represent all of us. In Kamakele’s case: Hawaiian, Filipino, German, Irish, Dutch, Norwegian and Portuguese.

No wonder she also models for Hawaiian Airlines, where she works as a flight attendent and serves Hawaiian Host chocolates.

“They look at the chocolate box, they look at me. They look at the box, they look at me,” she jokes.

Through it all, it’s not the fame that fulfills Kamakele. It’s connecting with people.

“Everybody in my family and my friends are so supportive of me and so happy for me,” she said. “And I think that’s the best thing that came out of it.”

Turns out, she’s really modeling aloha. “And now you know the girl on the box!” she said.

