Greg McMackin, former UH football coach, dies at 77

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii football Coach Greg McMackin has died, his family confirmed.

He was 77.

McMackin spent more than four decades in coaching, including four seasons as Warriors head coach.

He was also the team’s defensive coordinator in 1999 and 2007, both of which were WAC championship seasons.

In 2011, McMackin resigned as UH coach, accepting a $600,000 buyout.

In a post on Twitter, Kayla McMackin remembered her grandfather as “the most generous, loving souls to grace this planet.”

“Most knew him as Coach Mack, but to us he was our Papa,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

