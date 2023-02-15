First Alert Weather Day: Tomorrow for Hawaii Island and possibly the rest of state on Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We are tracking several first alerts this week and after careful consideration, a First Alert Weather Day will be issued for Hawaii Island tomorrow as a foot of rain could potentially fall there. Radar shows showers pushing across the islands with the most persistent showers remaining anchored across windward areas and in the vicinity of Big Island.

Get ready for a strong Kona low to approach the islands tomorrow into Saturday. This has the potential to bring us a foot of rain and even snow to Hawaii Island and then it will vary for the rest of us with an inch to 6 inches of rain.

A 500 mb low just east/northeast of the islands will be moving to a position southwest of the islands tonight. This pattern will likely shift the band of heaviest showers from the Big Island and Maui briefly today, with more persistent widespread showers focused across the western end of the state. The airmass drifting across the region this week will remain moist, with moisture depths well over 11k ft, to sufficiently maintain showers with locally heavy rainfall. Snow levels will begin at 12K feet and then drop to 10K feet.

Surf: East-facing shores over Kauai and Oahu will remain elevated due to strong trade winds. East shore surf overall will remain above seasonal levels through late in the week. The current northwest swell is on the way down with a second northwest swell will building today, peaking below advisory levels tomorrow, and declining Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.

