Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Flood watch issued statewide due to developing kona low

A flood watch has been issued for all islands for possible heavy rainfall and significant flooding from Thursday into the weekend.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood watch has been issued for all islands for possible heavy rainfall and significant flooding from Thursday into the weekend.

The National Weather Service said the flood watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

A flood watch means that conditions will be present for flash flooding that could threaten life and property. Forecasters say you should be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area.

The HNN weather team may declare First Alert Weather Days given the flood threat potential.

Here’s how to download the Hawaii News Now weather app

HNN is launching First Alert Weather. Here’s what that means

National Weather Service forecasters say a low pressure area northeast of the state is expected to slowly drift westward while an upper level kona low, also known as a cutoff low, will be parked to the southwest.

This combination of disturbances is expected to bring heavy rain, starting with Hawaii Island on Thursday.

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds and heavy rain with flood potential on the way

The threat for heavy rainfall will then spread to the rest of the state Thursday night into Saturday.

“Heavy rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated areas,” the National Weather Service said, in a hydrologic outlook statement.

There could also be significant flooding from overflowing streams and drainages. The flooding could close roads, while runoff could cause property damage. Landslides could also be possible in steep terrain.

Please check back for updates on this developing severe weather story.

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS WITH US:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff
Next Monday, Feb. 20, SONIC® Drive-In will introduce the brand’s iconic menu and experience for...
Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In location will feature a new teriyaki burger
Beams of green light spotted above Mauna Kea late last month likely came from a Chinese...
Unusual green lights were spotted above Mauna Kea. Here’s where they came from
“Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month.
After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery in Ward Village closes its doors
HNN File
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Flood watch issued statewide due to developing kona low
Flood watch issued statewide due to developing kona low
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds and heavy rain with flood potential on the way
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds and heavy rain with flood potential on the way
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds and heavy rain with flood potential on the way
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: First alerts likely as a wet pattern develops this week