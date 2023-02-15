Flood watch issued statewide due to developing kona low

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood watch has been issued for all islands for possible heavy rainfall and significant flooding from Thursday into the weekend.

The National Weather Service said the flood watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

A flood watch means that conditions will be present for flash flooding that could threaten life and property. Forecasters say you should be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area.

The HNN weather team may declare First Alert Weather Days given the flood threat potential.

National Weather Service forecasters say a low pressure area northeast of the state is expected to slowly drift westward while an upper level kona low, also known as a cutoff low, will be parked to the southwest.

This combination of disturbances is expected to bring heavy rain, starting with Hawaii Island on Thursday.

The threat for heavy rainfall will then spread to the rest of the state Thursday night into Saturday.

“Heavy rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated areas,” the National Weather Service said, in a hydrologic outlook statement.

There could also be significant flooding from overflowing streams and drainages. The flooding could close roads, while runoff could cause property damage. Landslides could also be possible in steep terrain.

Please check back for updates on this developing severe weather story.

