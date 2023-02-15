Drivers say banning rights on red along key thoroughfares is snarling their commute. The state says it’s saving lives

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers on Ala Moana Boulevard from Waikiki to Kakaako are seeing red.

Literally.

Along the thoroughfare, the state has installed “no right turn on red signs” at seven intersections.

It’s not going over well with many drivers.

“Everybody is upset about this,” said Johnny Cheng, a shuttle van driver.

He says the rush hour commute has been a nightmare since the signs went up last year.

The state Department of Transportation installed the along Ala Moana Boulevard and other state corridors for safety after a review of pedestrian and bicycle involved crashes.

“The important thing for folks to know is this is data-driven,” said Jai Cunningham, Department of Transportation spokesman.

Before the signs, crashes at Ala Moana intersections were in the double digits.

They went to one to none after the signs were installed.

For example, at Hobron Lane, the number of crashes went from 22 to zero. Piikoi Street is also down to zero.

“We do have complaints about adding to the commute time, but we would say the extra minute or two in the car, how much is that worth? Is it worth a human life?” said Cunningham.

