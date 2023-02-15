Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Drivers say banning rights on red along key thoroughfares is snarling their commute. The state says it’s saving lives

Drivers seeing red over DOT's No Right Turn on Red signs.
Drivers seeing red over DOT's No Right Turn on Red signs.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers on Ala Moana Boulevard from Waikiki to Kakaako are seeing red.

Literally.

Along the thoroughfare, the state has installed “no right turn on red signs” at seven intersections.

It’s not going over well with many drivers.

“Everybody is upset about this,” said Johnny Cheng, a shuttle van driver.

He says the rush hour commute has been a nightmare since the signs went up last year.

The state Department of Transportation installed the along Ala Moana Boulevard and other state corridors for safety after a review of pedestrian and bicycle involved crashes.

“The important thing for folks to know is this is data-driven,” said Jai Cunningham, Department of Transportation spokesman.

Before the signs, crashes at Ala Moana intersections were in the double digits.

They went to one to none after the signs were installed.

For example, at Hobron Lane, the number of crashes went from 22 to zero. Piikoi Street is also down to zero.

“We do have complaints about adding to the commute time, but we would say the extra minute or two in the car, how much is that worth? Is it worth a human life?” said Cunningham.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff
Next Monday, Feb. 20, SONIC® Drive-In will introduce the brand’s iconic menu and experience for...
Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In location will feature a new teriyaki burger
Beams of green light spotted above Mauna Kea late last month likely came from a Chinese...
Unusual green lights were spotted above Mauna Kea. Here’s where they came from
“Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month.
After 7 years, popular Kakaako eatery in Ward Village closes its doors
HNN File
Police investigating Likelike Highway crash that left 32-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Greg McMackin, former UH football coach, dies at 77
Greg McMackin, former UH football coach, dies at 77
Flood watch issued statewide due to developing kona low
Flood watch issued statewide due to developing kona low
Convicted felons can’t serve on Hawaii juries. This lawmaker says it’s time to change that
Convicted felons can’t serve on Hawaii juries. This lawmaker says it’s time to change that
Honolulu circuit court
Convicted felons can’t serve on Hawaii juries. This lawmaker says it’s time to change that
Flood watch issued statewide / File Image
Flood watch issued statewide ahead of system expected to bring heavy rains