BWS responding to 8-inch water main break in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are underway for an 8-inch water main break in Ewa Beach Wednesday morning.

Officials said the break is near Makule Road between Aikanaka Road and Pohakupuna Road.

Crews are setting up a water wagon for the 37 homes without water service. BWS is advising residents to bring their own containers to fill.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution near the site to protect the safety of the repair crew.

At this time, there’s no timeline when repairs will be completed.

This story will be updated.

