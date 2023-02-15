American Samoa youth allowed to remain in Hawaii Youth Challenge program after outcry

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - American Samoan youth who had been denied eligibility for the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy and sent home are now allowed to remain in the program.

The state’s Department of Defense said DC officials reversed its decision to deny an exemption for the group of 24 students, who were five weeks into the program.

According to DoD policy, U.S. nationals are not allowed in the National Guard program.

“Our request to have the exemption to allow American American Samoa youth who are US Nationals will now be accepted into the Hawaii Youth Challenge program. So that’s it’s big news, great news. We’ll get to keep the 13 American Samoa youth that are still here. And we were working on getting the 11 that we just shipped out yesterday, back into the program,” said state DoD Director of Public Affairs Jeff Hickman.

Prior to the exemption, parents and youth told HNN they were heartbroken they would not be allowed to complete the program.

Hickman said they are working on a process to bring back the 11 students who were sent back to American Samoa on Tuesday night,

