4.8-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.8-magnitude quake rattled Hawaii Island late Tuesday.

The earthquake, which struck about 9:30 p.m., was centered about 8 miles southeast of Pahala at a depth of about 20 miles. Residents across Hawaii Island and as far away as Oahu reported feeling the temblor.

There were no immediate reports of damage and officials confirmed the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.

This is a developing story.

