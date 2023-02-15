Tributes
4.8-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:06 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.8-magnitude quake rattled Hawaii Island late Tuesday.

The earthquake, which struck about 9:30 p.m., was centered about 8 miles southeast of Pahala at a depth of about 20 miles. Residents across Hawaii Island and as far away as Oahu reported feeling the temblor.

There were no immediate reports of damage and officials confirmed the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.

This is a developing story.

