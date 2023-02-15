Tributes
31-year-old moped rider in critical condition following crash in Kalihi

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old moped rider is in critical condition following a crash in the Kalihi area Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. by Palanehe Place.

Authorities said the moped rider was speeding when he crashed into an SUV attempting to turn into a residence.

He was also not wearing a helmet.

HPD said the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, officials said.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in this collision. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The investigation is ongoing.

