31-year-old moped rider in critical condition following crash in Kalihi
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old moped rider is in critical condition following a crash in the Kalihi area Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. by Palanehe Place.
Authorities said the moped rider was speeding when he crashed into an SUV attempting to turn into a residence.
He was also not wearing a helmet.
HPD said the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV was not injured, officials said.
Speed appears to be a contributing factor in this collision. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
