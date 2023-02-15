18 people displaced after blaze rips through 2-story home in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 18 people are displaced after a blaze ripped through a two-story home in Waipahu.

HFD responded to the fire around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Hanawai Circle.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames emanating from the residence.

A crew of 39 responded and officials said all the people inside the home were able to get out safely.

Two people were checked up by EMS but no major injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished at about an hour later.

The American Red Cross is helping the 10 adults and 8 children displaced by the fire.

Investigators are looking into the cause as well as damage estimates.

