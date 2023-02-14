Water service to be interrupted for some Wailuku homes due to system repairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water service will be interrupted Wednesday while Maui County completes repairs for some homes in Wailuku.

Officials said about 70 homes in the Kehalani at Koa Subdivision will have their water shut off intermittently from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday while work is done on the county’s water system.

Water service will affect homes on Papakapu Place, Paalae Place, Nohoana Place, Papuhau Place and Piipii Way.

West Maui Construction Inc. and Maui County’s Department of Water Supply will be working on these repairs.

