Suspect pleads not guilty in violent attack on mom pushing baby stroller

Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a violent attack on a woman pushing a baby stroller has pleaded not guilty, officials said.

Desmond Kekahuna, 46, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and second-degree assault.

He is accused of intentionally crashing into a 37-year-old mother of five while she was pushing her baby in a stroller earlier this month.

Police said Kekahuna also used a tire iron to beat her and a good Samaritan who rushed in to help her.

That person, a 40-year-old man, was seriously injured. The baby was not injured.

Witnesses say after the attack, he calmly lit a cigarette before he was eventually tackled by police.

A judge has ordered Kekahuna to stand trial on April 17. His bail is set at $1 million.

