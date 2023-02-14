Suspect pleads not guilty in violent attack on mom pushing baby stroller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a violent attack on a woman pushing a baby stroller has pleaded not guilty, officials said.

Desmond Kekahuna, 46, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and second-degree assault.

He is accused of intentionally crashing into a 37-year-old mother of five while she was pushing her baby in a stroller earlier this month.

Police said Kekahuna also used a tire iron to beat her and a good Samaritan who rushed in to help her.

That person, a 40-year-old man, was seriously injured. The baby was not injured.

Witnesses say after the attack, he calmly lit a cigarette before he was eventually tackled by police.

A judge has ordered Kekahuna to stand trial on April 17. His bail is set at $1 million.

