Super American Circus is coming back to town at the Blaisdell Arena

The Super American Circus is coming back to Hawaii.
The Super American Circus is coming back to Hawaii.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:53 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Come one, come all to the 2023 Super American Circus!

The modern one-ring circus is back at the Blaisdell Arena this weekend, showcasing some of the best acts in the world.

This circus line-up is the biggest and best ever with acts that have never performed in Hawaii.

One of them is Guinness World Record Holder Blake Wallenda who made history in 2020 by doing the first skywalk at The Ala Moana Hotel with no tether and no net.

There will be incredible stunts on a revolving wheel four stories high, plus an exciting cross bow act that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Hawaii’s Jordan Segundo will also be the headlining special guest singer.

Organizers said nonprofit Make-A-Wish Hawaii will be benefiting from every ticket sold.

Families can look forward to pre-show and intermission activities including face painting, photo opportunities and more. Snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn will also be available.

The fun starts Friday night at the Neal Blaisdell Center, with shows through the weekend.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

