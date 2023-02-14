Tributes
Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In location will feature a new teriyaki burger

Next Monday, Feb. 20, SONIC® Drive-In will introduce the brand's iconic menu and experience for the first time in the state of Hawaii with the opening of a new location in Kahului, Maui.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - You no longer have to fly five hours to get a cherry limeade.

SONIC Drive-In is coming to the islands!

On Feb. 20, SONIC will open its first Hawaii location in Kahului at the Ho’okele Shopping Center.

Next Monday, Feb. 20, SONIC® Drive-In will introduce the brand’s iconic menu and experience for the first time in the state of Hawaii with the opening of a new location in Kahului, Maui.(SONIC Drive-In)

“We’ve had our mind set on bringing the SONIC brand to Hawaii for a number of years, and we’re so proud of this amazing new location,” said Tanishia Beacham, chief operating officer at SONIC.

“Our franchisees at SONIC Drive-In Hawaii worked hard to make this location a reality and to weave elements from Hawaiian culture into the design. We’re eager for the Maui community to get a taste of the delicious SONIC menu and our one-of-a-kind dining experience.”

But fear not, “nugget ice” fans on the neighbor islands.

The Maui location is the first of several locations that SONIC Drive-In Hawaii plans to bring to the state in the coming years.

To celebrate the opening of SONIC in Maui, the restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20. The drive-in will open to serve guests at 11 a.m.

To celebrate the opening of SONIC in Hawaii, they are debuting a new SONIC Teriyaki Burger, developed exclusively for the Maui drive-In in partnership with the Aloha Shoyu Company

The opening will also debut the new SONIC teriyaki burger, developed exclusively for the Maui partnership with the Aloha Shoyu Company.

