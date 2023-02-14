Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In location will feature a new teriyaki burger
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - You no longer have to fly five hours to get a cherry limeade.
SONIC Drive-In is coming to the islands!
On Feb. 20, SONIC will open its first Hawaii location in Kahului at the Ho’okele Shopping Center.
“We’ve had our mind set on bringing the SONIC brand to Hawaii for a number of years, and we’re so proud of this amazing new location,” said Tanishia Beacham, chief operating officer at SONIC.
“Our franchisees at SONIC Drive-In Hawaii worked hard to make this location a reality and to weave elements from Hawaiian culture into the design. We’re eager for the Maui community to get a taste of the delicious SONIC menu and our one-of-a-kind dining experience.”
But fear not, “nugget ice” fans on the neighbor islands.
The Maui location is the first of several locations that SONIC Drive-In Hawaii plans to bring to the state in the coming years.
To celebrate the opening of SONIC in Maui, the restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20. The drive-in will open to serve guests at 11 a.m.
The opening will also debut the new SONIC teriyaki burger, developed exclusively for the Maui partnership with the Aloha Shoyu Company.
