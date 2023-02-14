Tiny Kansas university discovers gold mine of talent in Hawaii high school bowling

Tributes
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty-seven hundred miles from home, four Hawaii student athletes are making their mark on collegiate bowling.

They bowl for Newman University, a Division II school in Wichita, Kansas.

“The cool thing that I think about the kids from Hawaii is they’re just incredibly hard workers,” coach Bill Murphy said.

It’s pretty Incredible how they found their way to Wichita.

Iolani’s Carianne Takeuchi picked Newman over other schools after being recruited over Zoom.

“When I signed it was still in the midst of COVID and I didn’t feel like traveling that far on three planes. So I just went on a whim,” she said.

It helped that senior Chasten Pojas was already there. The Leilehua High product was the first high school bowler from Hawaii to commit to Newman, partly because of Wichita reputation as a hotbed for bowling.

“The area of Wichita draws so many professional bowlers and great amateur bowlers that we don’t experience back home. It’s a great way to push ourselves to the next level,” he said.

After Pojas, Takeuchi, Chavous Kuamoo-Malama and Noah Akiona received scholarships to bowl for the Jets nationally ranked men’s and women’s teams.

“Well, we’d like to think that it’s pretty good,” Murphy said. “Our women’s team has made it to Nationals 16 out of 18 seasons. Our guy’s team has made it seven out of those eighteen.”

Akiona said after graduating from Kamehameha, having a Hawaii connection at Newman made his adjustment easy.

“Just knowing people that were already there, I knew that being so far from home the adjustment would be a lot easier for me,” he said.

“The pidgin’ comes out every here and there,” Pojas said. “Our other teammates won’t understand. We’ll have an inside joke kind of thing and we’ll look at each other and start laughing.”

But there’s nothing funny about how well bowlers from the 50th state perform under pressure, and the Jets are getting another local kid. Castle High School’s Kalin Ogata has committed to the university.

“We love our Hawaiian student athlete,” Murphy said. “We’ve had a wonderful experience with them. The more the merrier as far as I’m concerned.”

