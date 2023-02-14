Tributes
Man in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Kalihi area

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is serious condition after an apparent stabbing in the Kalihi area.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Pua Lane.

EMS said paramedics treated a 51-year-old man for stabbing wounds. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the stabbing.

HPD is investigating the case.

This story will be updated.

