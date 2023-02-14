LIST: Here’s a look at what city services are operating on Presidents’ Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President’s day will be observed Monday, Feb. 20.

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed, including all satellite city halls and driver licensing centers.

TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information, as well as rider guidelines.

Here’s a look at what else will be open or closed:

Trash will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit honolulu.gov/opala for information.

Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for park use guidelines.

Municipal golf courses are open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for revised play information.

The Honolulu Zoo is open. Visit honolulu.gov/zoo for information.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit blaisdellcenter.com for information.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikiki streets. View the list of Waikiki streets here

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.