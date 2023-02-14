Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIST: Here’s a look at what city services are operating on Presidents’ Day

LIST: Here’s a look at what city services are operating on Presidents’ Day
LIST: Here’s a look at what city services are operating on Presidents’ Day(WAFB)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:09 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President’s day will be observed Monday, Feb. 20.

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed, including all satellite city halls and driver licensing centers.

TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information, as well as rider guidelines.

Here’s a look at what else will be open or closed:

  • Trash will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit honolulu.gov/opala for information.
  • Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for park use guidelines.
  • Municipal golf courses are open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for revised play information.
  • The Honolulu Zoo is open. Visit honolulu.gov/zoo for information.
  • The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit blaisdellcenter.com for information.
  • People’s Open Markets will not be held.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

  • Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikiki streets. View the list of Waikiki streets here.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
If you’re watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Watching the Super Bowl? Look out for an Oahu teacher on your screen!
Three key senators are reportedly calling for UH President David Lassner to give up the reins,...
Controversy swirls after key senators call for UH president’s resignation

Latest News

Human teeth found near Kauai trail
Human teeth found near Kauai trail
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into Palolo Valley home, narrowly missing woman
After boulders smash into homes, questions about who’s responsible linger
Dr. Sanah Christopher, cardiologist at Hawaii Pacific Health
Heart disease kills more women in the US than all forms of cancer. One big reason: Delayed care
Newly-released flight data reveals a San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight went into a...
New report reveals United flight from Maui made deep, unexplained dive shortly after takeoff