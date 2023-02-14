Human teeth found near Kauai trail

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Teeth found near a trail in Kauai last month have been confirmed as human, according to officials.

The Garden Isle reported about a dozen partially decayed teeth were discovered near the Kalalau Trail and turned in to the Kauai Police Department earlier this month.

Kauai Police Department is working to determine if they may be part of an ancient Hawaii burial or possibly linked to one of the dozens of unsolved missing persons cases on Kauai.

Officials say no other remains or bones were found nearby where the dozen or so teeth were discovered.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.