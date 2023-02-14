Heart disease kills more women in the US than all forms of cancer. One big reason: Delayed care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heart disease kills women in the U.S. more than any other medical condition, including all forms of cancer ― combined.

And women are diagnosed later than men, often because the symptoms are different.

February is “Heart Month,” part of the American Heart Association’s effort to bring awareness.

Tammy Arakaki, of Pearl City, was just 47 when she started having unexplained pain around her shoulder blade.

“I didn’t have the shortness of breath or the chest pain,” Arakaki said.

But the shoulder pain kept her up at night for years.

She went to see an orthopedist and her regular doctor but no one could figure out what was causing the pain.

Eventually, the pain got worse and Arakaki went to the emergency room at Pali Momi Medical Center.

“They said I was having a heart attack,” she said.

Arakaki not only had damage to her heart, her kidneys also suffered and it affected one leg.

She didn’t think she’d ever walk again.

“I had to go through major physical therapy,” said Arakaki, who can now walk and is able to drive and work.

But she still might need a transplant some day.

Dr. Sanah Christopher, a cardiologist with Hawaii Pacific Health, said her female patients often wait to get help because they don’t realize they’re having a heart attack.

“The longer you wait to get attention, the more (likely) that the heart is suffering the damages of not having blood flow,” Christopher said, adding women also seem to be more hesitant to ask for help.

“Some of my heart heart attack patients even mentioned that they didn’t want to bother their families if they had to drive them to the emergency room.”

Last November, my own 78-year-old mother suffered a massive heart attack at her home.

A family member started CPR until emergency responders could arrive.

Her heart re-started after paramedics with EMS used a defibrillator. While my mother was in the intensive care unit, doctors asked me what kind of symptoms she had before the heart attack.

One symptom that stood out: She started vomiting hours before losing consciousness.

She thought it was food poisoning.

Christopher said vomiting is one of the most common symptoms reported by women.

“Nausea, vomiting, a lot of patients may even assume that it’s indigestion or acid reflux related,” she said.

Christopher said women need to be aware of all the symptoms of a heart attack.

Some women do experience chest pain, like men do, but there are often other signs like:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Pain in shoulder, back

Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain that can feel like indigestion

Christopher said to be especially vigilant if you have any of these risk factors:

Family history (genetic predisposition)

Diabetes

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

A sedentary lifestyle

Being overweight or obese

Smoker

Prevention is key because it’s never too late to make lifestyle changes, according to Christopher.

Stop smoking if you are a smoker.

Exercise at least three times a week

Eat a plant-based diet

My mother survived.

After weeks in the hospital and then in a rehabilitation hospital, she was able to be home in time for Christmas.

