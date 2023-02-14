Hawaii says goodbye to beloved restaurant: Aiea Chop Suey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aiea Chop Suey is closing its doors for good.

Since the 1960s, the restaurant in the Aiea Shopping Center has been known for its crispy gau gee, honey walnut shrimp and roast duck.

Many customers have been eating at the restaurant for years. Beth Kingery and her daughter said it’s been 15 years for them.

“Very sad. Since we’ve been coming her so long,” Kingery said. “The flavors are great, the people are so friendly, the owners are so friendly.”

The owner, Li Min Lin, said rising food prices had nothing to do with the closure, it’s just time to retire.

“I’m gonna miss all of my local customers,” Lin said.

Their last day is Tuesday.

